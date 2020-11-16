Bilawal Bhutto says his Gilgit-Baltistan election has been stolen

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP Chairman has announced to join protest by people of Gilgit-Baltistan soon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his election was stolen in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP Chairman said he would join a protest by people of Gilgit-Baltistan soon.

" My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP, according to unofficial results reported by Radio Pakistan, could get four seats as compared to the ruling PTI which got nine seats in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Earlier today, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had also alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Runners-up candidates received more votes as compared to “Lota party” exposed public’ trust on this puppet government.

“Neither PTI had earlier any existence in Gilgit-Baltistan nor does it exist now,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that all these few seats PTI got in this elections were just because of rigging. Defeat to the Federal government here is telling the tale of its coming days,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She asked PTI government must look into reality, pointing out that people of Gilgit-Baltistan rejected it.

Maryam also addressed the people of Gilgit-Baltistan thorugh her tweet that they must not lose their courage.

“This wall of sand is about to fall and puppet is about to be over soon,” said the PML-N leader.