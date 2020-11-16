UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Says His Gilgit-Baltistan Election Has Been Stolen

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Bilawal Bhutto says his Gilgit-Baltistan election has been stolen

The PPP Chairman has announced to join protest by people of Gilgit-Baltistan soon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his election was stolen in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP Chairman said he would join a protest by people of Gilgit-Baltistan soon.

" My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP, according to unofficial results reported by Radio Pakistan, could get four seats as compared to the ruling PTI which got nine seats in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Earlier today, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had also alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Runners-up candidates received more votes as compared to “Lota party” exposed public’ trust on this puppet government.

“Neither PTI had earlier any existence in Gilgit-Baltistan nor does it exist now,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that all these few seats PTI got in this elections were just because of rigging. Defeat to the Federal government here is telling the tale of its coming days,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She asked PTI government must look into reality, pointing out that people of Gilgit-Baltistan rejected it.

Maryam also addressed the people of Gilgit-Baltistan thorugh her tweet that they must not lose their courage.

“This wall of sand is about to fall and puppet is about to be over soon,” said the PML-N leader.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 may have appeared in Italy earlier than t ..

25 minutes ago

Chinese Authorities Find Coronavirus in Imported F ..

25 minutes ago

European Council Chief Michel Congratulates Moldov ..

25 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urges COMSATS' member state ..

25 minutes ago

LNG corruption case: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbas ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change establishes smog contro ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.