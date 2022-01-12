Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that crisis hit the world every year decade and crisis of their current decade is Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP Chairman strongly criticized the PTI government over the the Finance Bill 2021 which the opposition termed as “mini-budget”.

