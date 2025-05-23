(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to seek guidance for highlighting Pakistan’s position in important world capitals and putting Indian aggression and provocative agenda before the global community.

Senator Sherry Rehman and former Federal Minister Hina Rabbani Khar were also accompanying the PPP Chairman during the meeting, said a news release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Earlier, the prime minister had tasked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with leading a high-level delegation presenting 'Pakistan’s case for peace' on recent Indian aggression to the international community.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the Prime Minister for trusting him in this national diplomatic task and entrusting him with the leadership of the Pakistani delegation.

"I hope that under your leadership, this delegation will present Pakistan’s position and narrative to the world in a comprehensive and effective manner," the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Mosaddiq Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.