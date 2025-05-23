- Home
- Pakistan
- Bilawal Bhutto seeks PM's guidance on highlighting Pakistan’s position in important world capitals
Bilawal Bhutto Seeks PM's Guidance On Highlighting Pakistan’s Position In Important World Capitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to seek guidance for highlighting Pakistan’s position in important world capitals and putting Indian aggression and provocative agenda before the global community.
Senator Sherry Rehman and former Federal Minister Hina Rabbani Khar were also accompanying the PPP Chairman during the meeting, said a news release by the Prime Minister's Office.
Earlier, the prime minister had tasked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with leading a high-level delegation presenting 'Pakistan’s case for peace' on recent Indian aggression to the international community.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the Prime Minister for trusting him in this national diplomatic task and entrusting him with the leadership of the Pakistani delegation.
"I hope that under your leadership, this delegation will present Pakistan’s position and narrative to the world in a comprehensive and effective manner," the prime minister said.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Mosaddiq Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas prepares for upcoming anti-polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Recreational spot 'Mango Enclave' being set up in Multan: Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
Nawab Sadiq's legacy celebrated in memorial exhibition4 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes ownership clearance certificates among property owners4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto seeks PM's guidance on highlighting Pakistan’s position in important world capitals4 minutes ago
-
New vaccination centres to serve undeserved population4 minutes ago
-
PTA Intensifies crackdown on illegal IMEI tampering, sale of cloned mobile devices4 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication is a national duty: says Deputy Commissioner Sanghar4 minutes ago
-
1000 women to receive EV scooters next month: Sharjeel4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye to boost cooperation in energy, critical minerals sectors14 minutes ago
-
Governor KP discusses security, border issues, CPEC concerns with Interior Minister14 minutes ago
-
Man opens fire in DIKhan, kills two from same family14 minutes ago