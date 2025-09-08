Bilawal Bhutto Suggests Imposition Of Agriculture Emergency In Flooded Punjab
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called upon the
federal and provincial governments to immediately impose an agriculture emergency in Punjab
where farmers have borne the brunt of the recent devastating rains and floods.
During his visit to Muradabad Union Council in Muzaffargarh, Bilawal reviewed the flood situation and met with affected families.
He said Punjab had suffered the most damage as vast agricultural fields, crops, livestock, and houses had been badly hit by the calamity.
The PPP chairman outlined three crucial steps to cope with the crisis. “The first priority is rescuing stranded people, the second is providing relief in the form of rations and tents, and the third is devising sustainable measures for long-term rehabilitation,” he said.
Bilawal underlined that farmers were among the most severely affected communities and urged the government to waive their loans or extend special facilities to enable them to restart agricultural activities. “Without urgent support, farmers cannot stand back on their feet,” he added.
He said that he had urged Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to ensure that relief assistance was delivered to flood-hit families transparently through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which has reliable data of beneficiaries.
According to him, this mechanism remains the most effective way to guarantee timely support.
Recalling his tenure as Foreign Minister during the PDM government, Bilawal said a housing programme for flood victims was launched at that time, and stressed that similar initiatives were now required from both Federal and provincial governments to provide shelter and stability to displaced families.
He also praised the role of the Punjab media in highlighting the plight of flood victims and promoting a spirit of humanitarian service through positive reporting.
Bilawal said all institutions engaged in relief and rescue operations deserved appreciation for their sincerity and dedication. “If shortcomings are noticed, they must be pointed out, but so far no major flaws have been observed in the ongoing efforts,” he added.
The PPP Chairman further stressed that moments of natural calamities demanded unity beyond political differences. “Serving the people must always remain the top priority,” he remarked.
On this occasion, Punjab Governor Saleem Haider, Members of the National Assembly Abdul Qadir Gilani, Ali Qasim Gilani, Irshad Sial, and other PPP leaders were also present.
