Bilawal Bhutto Summons Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

Bilawal Bhutto summons Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar today

The sources say that the PPP Chairman will hear the grievances of Senator Nawaz Khokhar and address his issues, hinting at possibility of taking the resignation back.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summoned Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who recently resigned as spokesperson of the party, the sources said.

They said that meeting would take place at Bilawal House in Lahore where Mustafa Nawaz Khohar would present his reservations.

The sources said that Bilawal would address the issues after hearing him.

They said that Mustafa Nawaz would take back his resignations after meeting with the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Senator Khokhar had resigned as the spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Dec 11, 2020 following differences on decision made by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“Senior PPP leadership has been trying to woo the Senator soon after he resigned from his post,” they added.

