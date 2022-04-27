Bilawal Bhutto takes charge of MOFA, visits Chinese embassy

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday took charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) immediately after being sworn in

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became the 37th foreign minister of the country. His grandfather, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had served the country as the 12th foreign minister of Pakistan.

During his visit to the foreign ministry, the officials briefed Chairman Bilawal on Pakistan's relations with the rest of the world.

Later, Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Minister of State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, also paid a visit to the Chinese Embassy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack in Karachi.

The relationship between Pakistan and China was a series of loyalty across generations, the foreign minister, on the occasion, said.

He said that the terrorists made a failed attempt to strike on the basis of the Pak-China friendship. The malicious intentions of terrorists could not sabotage Pak-China friendship. He added.

The foreign minister also recorded his impressions in a guest book at the Chinese embassy.

Chairman Bilawal also had the honour of becoming the youngest foreign minister in the history of the country as he was sworn in at the age of 33 years, seven months and six days.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was 35 years, five months and ten days old when he was sworn in as the foreign minister while Hina Rabbani Khar was 33 years, eight months and one day old.