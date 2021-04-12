Bilawal Bhutto tears up PDM’s show-cause notice served to PPP

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP Chief tore up the PDM’s show-cause notice, saying that they do politics for honor and nothing is more than respect.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tore up cause notice served to his party by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over Senate opposition leader’s appointment.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari read the letter openly in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting being held here in Karachi. The PPP Chairman tore up the show-cause notice of PDM. The Sources said that the party leaders lauded his act.

“We do politics for honor, nothing is more than respect,” said Bilawal in the meeting,” said the PPP Chairman.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had issued show cause notice to the PPP and ANP to explain their positions as to why they deviated their ways from the PDM’s decision to support the PML-N candidate as the opposition leader in the Senate.

The Sources said that the PPP leaders in their CEC meeting also decided not to resign from the assemblies.

The CEC meeting would be concluded on Monday (today).

They said that decision would be announced at 2 pm within Bilawal House, they said, adding that the party leadership during the CEC meeting decided that PPP neither leave nor resign from assemblies.

The Sources said that PPP leadership decided not to leave PDM, claiming that it made the opposition alliance.

The participants in the PPP’s CEC meeting said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be responsible if the opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) breakdown.

PPP senior leader Yousaf Raza Gillai on Sunday had offered to resign as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate in a bid to mend cracks in the ranks of PDM. He made this offer during CEC meeting.

Gillani said he was ready to tender resignation as Senate opposition leader right now if 1his party allows him, pointing out that the other opposition parties should avoid leveling baseless allegations on his party.

The sources said that PPP’s Central Executive Committee rejected his resignation offer. The meeting’s participant told the former prime minister that the entire party stood with him.