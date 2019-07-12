UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto To Address ‘important’ Press Conference Today

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:36 PM

Bilawal Bhutto to address ‘important’ press conference today

Bilawal Bhutto will make some important revelations in the press conference.  

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to address an important press conference today.

According to media reports, Bilawal Bhutto will make some important revelations in the press conference.

The PPP chairman will shortly visit Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College in Sukkur.

He is likely to address the presser after the visit.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday decided to remove Arshad Malik as accountability court judge after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz unveiled his alleged video during a press conference.

The court's spokesman said that acting chief justice of IHC has written a letter to law ministry, seeking to withdraw services of Arshad Malik.

In a press conference last week, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

