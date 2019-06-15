UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto To Address PHCBA On 19th

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Bilawal Bhutto to address PHCBA on 19th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to address Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) on Wednesday (June 19, 2019, said a press issued here on Friday.

The PPP chairman is also scheduled to pay a six-day visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connections with masses contact campaign from August 01, 2019 to August 06, 2019.

