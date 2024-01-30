Bilawal Bhutto To Address Public Meeting In Malakand
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:15 PM
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address an election rally in Malakand on Wednesday (January 31, 2024)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address an election rally in Malakand on Wednesday (January 31, 2024).
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the provincial president of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that all arrangements for the public meeting have been completed.
Besides, the PPP Chairman and other central and provincial level leaders of the party will also address the public meeting. He said that the historic public meeting in Malakand would prove a public referendum in favour of the party in the district and open new avenues of politics.
He said that the visit of the party chairman would create a new spirit in the PPP workers. On arrival in the district, the PPP chairman will be accorded a precedent welcome.
