Bilawal Bhutto to participate in Maulana Fazal ur Rehman APC

Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has accepted invitation of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to attend All Party Conference (APC)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has accepted invitation of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to attend All Party Conference (APC).According to Bilawal Bhutto spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari decided to join the APC and also party delegation will participate in the APC.

He said that senior leaders of the party will be included in delegation and Bilawal will present the party policy regarding oppositon movement in APC.