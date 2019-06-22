UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto To Pay Attention On Performance Of Sindh Government Instead Of Criticizing ; Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:28 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways and Member National Assembly Furrakh Habib Saturday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should pay attention on performance of Sindh Government instead of criticizing the PTI government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways and Member National Assembly Furrakh Habib Saturday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should pay attention on performance of Sindh Government instead of criticizing the PTI government.

Talking to a private news channel,he said people have rejected those who failed in providing relief to the poor masses.

He said the cases against Asif Ali Zardari had been initiated during the PML-N government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is ensuring implementation of law indiscriminately.

He said PTI government was steering the economy towards stability and through budgetary measures would protect vulnerable segments of society.

Farrukh said before Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf formed government, the foreign exchange reserves had dropped from US $ 18 to US $ 9 billion.The last government increased sales tax from 16 percent to 17 percent, he added.

He also criticized the opposition for saying that it would not let the government pass the budget.

Imran Khan was determined to put the economy on the right track and break the begging bowl, he added.

