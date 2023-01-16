UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto To Represent Pakistan At WEF Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

The Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region's security and stability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent Pakistan at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, beginning in Davos on Monday (today).

He will be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region's security and stability.

He will highlight the developing world's perspective on issues of climate change, food and energy security, and social vulnerabilities in times of high inflation, and slowing economic activity.

The Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will also meet participating dignitaries including political leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society personalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Hina Rabbani Khar Civil Society Media Share

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

11 minutes ago
 Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

8 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.