Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region's security and stability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent Pakistan at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, beginning in Davos on Monday (today).

He will be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region's security and stability.

He will highlight the developing world's perspective on issues of climate change, food and energy security, and social vulnerabilities in times of high inflation, and slowing economic activity.

The Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will also meet participating dignitaries including political leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society personalities.