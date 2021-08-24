UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto To Survey Karachi Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:27 PM

Bilawal Bhutto to survey Karachi today

The latest reports say that it is an urgent plan of the PPP Chairman to know about the issues of the people of Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit different places of Karachi for a purpose of survey.

He will start his survey from District East to conclude on Clifton Beach, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.

Bilawal would being his visit from now across the various places in Karachi where he the Supremo of Sindh’s ruling party would oversee performance by the government.

This comes soon after the Sindh cabinet posted Murtaza Wahab as the city’s administrator earlier this month. The PPP Chairman was likely to also speak to the media during his visit today and address the queries.

Construction work on Karachi’s Red Line BRT project set to begin as govt awards contract

Separately on the Sindh government’s part for Karachi traffic woes, it was reported yesterday the province awarded the contract for the civil work of the much-awaited Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to be constructed in Karachi.

The contract signing ceremony for the design and construction supervision of the RED Line BRT corridor was held here in Karachi today.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah was the chief guest of the contract ceremony signed between the private firm and TransKarachi.

However, it is for the first time that Bilawal is surveying Karachi since he became chairamn of the ruling party there.

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

More Stories From Pakistan

