Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Bilawal Bhutto unveils party election manifesto; vows to bring improvement in lives of poorer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stated on Saturday that his party's politics revolves around the masses, laborers, farmers, and the poor strata. He announced several welfare schemes for their socioeconomic development after coming into power in the general election.

Addressing a workers' convention, the PPP leader mentioned that assistance under the Benazir Income Support Program would be increased, and a Kisan Card would be introduced to provide financial aid to poor people.

He stated that the Benazir Labour Card would be issued to all laborers, providing free health and education facilities to their families. Bilawal Bhutto mentioned that approximately 20 million houses were being constructed in Sindh province for flood victims and the poor segments of society. He announced that houses for the poor people of the 'Kachi' area would be provided on an ownership basis.

Bilawal Bhutto announced the construction of a modern hospital in Peshawar, as the previous government had failed to do so despite its promise.

He criticized the Sehat Card program started by the previous government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that it had a negative impact on the financial position of government hospitals in the province after its funds were diverted to private hospitals.

"Our battle is not against any political party; rather, it is against price hikes, unemployment, and poverty," he said. He added that the people of Pakistan knew about the real faces of leaders who deceived the masses with so-called slogans of change and respect for votes.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the need for level playing fields for all political parties, imperative for free and transparent elections. He stated that the veteran politicians of opposition parties had failed to deliver for the people despite being in power on several occasions. He urged them to allow youth leaders to take the country forward on the path of democracy.

He remarked that leaders should not take U-turns and compromise on principles. He highlighted that the politics of his party aims to unite all segments of society for the prosperity of Pakistan, rather than creating division and hatred.

In democracy, he stated that the real power exists with the people, and his party would provide employment to the masses at their doorsteps, improving their socioeconomic conditions.

Bilawal Bhutto claimed that the solution to all of the country's problems is outlined in the PPP manifesto, and he reiterated the commitment to lead Pakistan out of all challenges.

He praised the loyal leaders and workers of his party in KP, urging them to inform the youth about the party's manifesto and its significant services for the country.

He highlighted his performance as the country's foreign minister in the last 16 months of the previous government, expressing pride in it and stating that he could fight an election based on it.

Bilawal Bhutto mentioned that PPP would also hold similar conventions at Dir and Chitral.

