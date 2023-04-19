Bilawal Bhutto visits ancestral residence of JUIF Chief, condoles demise of Abdul Shakoor

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation of PPP on Wednesday visited the ancestral residence of Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema Islam, Fazlur Rehman at Abdulkhel and condoled with him on the sad demise of Religious Affairs Minister, Abdul Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation of PPP on Wednesday visited the ancestral residence of Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema islam, Fazlur Rehman at Abdulkhel and condoled with him on the sad demise of Religious Affairs Minister, Abdul Shakoor.

Federal Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira and Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi also accompanied with Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other members of the delegation offered Fateha for the departed soul of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

At the helipad, JUI-F leader Maulana Ziaur Rehman welcomed the delegation of PPP on arrival at Abdulkhel.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered the special message of former President Asif Ali Zardari to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Matters related to dialogue of the ruling alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also came under discussion during the meeting.

