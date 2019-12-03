UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Visits Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:32 AM

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to meet the under trial prisoner of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to meet the under trial prisoner of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to media, Bilawal Bhutto said the party would submit a bail plea for Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds, who had a case against him in connection with fake bank accounts.

Bilawal, on a meeting with his father, said they had discussed a number of things related to the country's political situation.

He said the party's foundation day rally was very successful and a large number of people participated in it, adding the party had decided to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh on Dec 27.

Earlier this month, an accountability court had dismissed a plea seeking permission to move Asif Zardari to Karachi for medical treatment.

