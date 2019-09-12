UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Visits Shrine Of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening visited shrine of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz at Sehwan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah laid chadar on the grave of Hazrat Usman Marvendi popularly known as Qalanadr Lal Shahbaz and offered fateha.

He also prayed for the prosperity, peace and tranquility in the country.

