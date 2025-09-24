Bilawal Bhutto Visits Tando Adam, Offers Condolences To Junejo Family
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited Sanjar Junejo village in Tando Adam, where he offered condolences to MNA Salah ud Din Junejo and other family members over the demise of former MNA Roshan ud Din Junejo.
Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto described Roshan ud Din Junejo as a “valuable asset” of the party whose demise has created a void that would be difficult to fill. He praised the Junejo family’s association with the PPP and their sacrifices, calling them “a shining chapter in the party’s history.”
During the visit, MNA Salah ud Din Junejo presented the PPP chairman with a commemorative album containing family’s political memories and photographs with party founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and PPP chairperson Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.
The PPP chairman appreciated the Junejo family’s services and contributions to the party.
The gathering was also attended by MNA Shazia Atta Mari, Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, PPP leader Jameel Soomro, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan, Imdad Pitafi and other senior members. The late leader’s brother, former MNA Muhammad Khan Junejo and his son Ghiasuddin Junejo were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto visits Tando Adam, offers condolences to Junejo family6 minutes ago
-
ATC postpones hearing against PTI leaders, activists6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges MPDD officers to focus on good governance6 minutes ago
-
Federal govt approves major tax exemptions for GB: Leghari6 minutes ago
-
Justice Saman Raffat's cause list cancelled6 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign a promise of healthier future for our daughters: Dr. Bharath16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest injured suspect, recover stolen motorcycle after armed clash16 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in Khanewal accident26 minutes ago
-
Supportive devices distributed among special persons26 minutes ago
-
SC declares contempt proceedings against former Deputy Registrar26 minutes ago
-
Navy Chief reaffirms commitment to maritime security on World Maritime Day26 minutes ago
-
GCUF researchers ranked among world’s top two percent scientists26 minutes ago