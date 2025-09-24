Bilawal Bhutto visits Tando Adam, offers condolences to Junejo family

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited Sanjar Junejo village in Tando Adam, where he offered condolences to MNA Salah ud Din Junejo and other family members over the demise of former MNA Roshan ud Din Junejo.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto described Roshan ud Din Junejo as a “valuable asset” of the party whose demise has created a void that would be difficult to fill. He praised the Junejo family’s association with the PPP and their sacrifices, calling them “a shining chapter in the party’s history.”

During the visit, MNA Salah ud Din Junejo presented the PPP chairman with a commemorative album containing family’s political memories and photographs with party founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and PPP chairperson Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP chairman appreciated the Junejo family’s services and contributions to the party.

The gathering was also attended by MNA Shazia Atta Mari, Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, PPP leader Jameel Soomro, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan, Imdad Pitafi and other senior members. The late leader’s brother, former MNA Muhammad Khan Junejo and his son Ghiasuddin Junejo were also present on the occasion.