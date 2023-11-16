Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Vows To Double Wages, Fight Inflation, Empower Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed determination to establish a government prioritizing youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, and inflation control, with plans to double wages over a five-year period

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed determination to establish a government prioritizing youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, and inflation control, with plans to double wages over a five-year period.

While addressing a PPP workers’ convention in Abbottabad on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the party's supporters, particularly the women, and highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between the PPP and the people spanning three generations. He also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome during his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tour.

Bilawal acknowledged former President Zardari's accomplishments and the party's contributions, emphasizing the need to continue the mission of Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He called for a collective effort in the upcoming elections to implement the PPP's manifesto and ideology.

Addressing pressing issues like inflation and unemployment, Bilawal advocated for a new mindset and leadership focused on serving the people rather than engaging in divisive politics.

He underscored the PPP's commitment to empowering farmers, workers, and the common people, proposing initiatives like the 'Kissan Card' and 'Benazir Mazdoor Card.'

He emphasized the PPP's historical role in combating poverty and called for a departure from past politics to pave the way for a prosperous, modern Pakistan.

Bilawal insisted on the people's right to choose their representatives. He criticized the politics of the past and stressed the need for a new political system that serves the people.

Bilawal announced the continuation of party conventions in Mardan, Peshawar, Naushera, Dir, and Chitral, expressing confidence in the PPP's victory and its role in forming the next government.

In the face of challenges during past elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal asserted that the PPP would triumph this time. He urged political counterparts to trust the people and create a conducive political environment for the young generation.

