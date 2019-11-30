(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday reiterated his commitment to the ideals of the party's founding principles for constitutionalism, rule of law, democracy and equality.

Bilawal Bhutto, in his message on the PPP's 52nd Foundation Day which was celebrated in Muzaffarabad, said PPP founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the voice for democracy and the people's rights, and the flag-bearer for an equitable Pakistan, a cause that he fought for till his death.

He had stood with disenfranchised, students, intellectuals, artists and the marginalised to empower them, and gave Pakistan its first unanimous constitution, Bilawal added.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the architect of Pakistan's nuclear programme. The PPP government led by him had set up projects like Pakistan Steel Mills, Port Qasim, Heavy Mechanical Complex, and other industries across the country from Badin to Bajaur.

Following the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto picked up the flag and lead the charge for democracy and the people's rights.

Dictator Zia-ul-Haq had thought that he could snuff out the light of the people's will by assassinating Pakistan's first democratic prime minister, but she fought valiantly against the forces of darkness and led the masses in the struggle for restoration of democracy, he added.

As prime minister, he said Benazir Bhutto fought for the rights of women, set up the First Women's Bank, created women police stations, appointed the first female high court judges and began the Lady Health Worker programmes.

She once again legalized the unions of students, labourers, peasants, farmers, traders, the disenfranchised and the marginalised, he added.

Under her leadership, Bilawal said the PPP government also established educational institutions and hospitals in the country.

He said both Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had laid down their lives for democracy. "Either power must pass to the people or everything else will perish".

Bilawal said Muzaffarabad was chosen as the venue to celebrate PPP's 52nd foundation day because one of the core founding issues was the Kashmir cause. "The PPP continues to support the right of self-determination for Kashmiri people and reinforce its commitment into the third generation."He vowed that the PPP leadership and workers would not rest until the mission of their martyred leadership was completed.