Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appoints party office bearers in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed office bearers of PPP district Charsadda with immediate effect.

In a notification issued here on Thursday by the party secretariat, Naeem Khan has been given the portfolio of PPP President, Manzoor Basheer Tangi, General Secretary and Mian Arif Gul Information Secretary in Charsadda district.