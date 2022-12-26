UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Arrives At Naudero

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP), and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at Naudero on Monday to attend the 15th death anniversary of slain Chairmperson PPP Shaheed Benazir Bhutto being held on Tuesday.

He will attend the 15th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He will also address the public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

