Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks Rashid to step down over train accidents

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his profound grief over loss of lives in Sadiqabad train accident and demanded resignation of Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his profound grief over loss of lives in Sadiqabad train accident and demanded resignation of Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed .The PPP Chairman said that he has been gripped with deep pain and anguish after he came to know about the tragedy.

It is an unbearable loss to the aggrieved families.He demanded that the government should immediately announce relief and compensation to the families affected.He criticised the Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on his failure in devising flawless strategy for the prevention of such repeated tragic incidents.He held the Railways Minister responsible for the train accidents and demanded that enquiry against him should be initiated instantly.He said he has come to know that the Railways Minister hasn't ensured supply of required tools and materials for the repair of tracks that have been ruined during accidents.He asked that the Prime Minister who always demanded resignations from his rivals should now also ask his Minister to immediately step down.

He said that God knows better till when and how long the situation would keep going in the form of train accidents under this Minister.

The same minister had also wreaked havoc on Pakistan Railways during dictator Musharraf's government in which he also held the same portfolio of Minister for Railways. His incompetence and ineligibility has inflicted colossal losses to the exchequer, people and the country.He said that Imran Niazi had handed the Railways portfolio to Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed as a gift and that proved a disaster.

They both have duped the people through several inaugurations of new train lines as the inauguration of new trains was a deception because simply train compartments in yards were joined together to present them as new trains for political point scoring only.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Railways and the country are both run in a same style and the lives of the people have been placed under serious threats.