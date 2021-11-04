UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Attends Diwali Function In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:41 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attends Diwali function in Larkana

The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended a Diwali celebrations function on the eve of the holy Hindu festival at the Hindu Dharamshala, Larkana city, on Thursday evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended a Diwali celebrations function on the eve of the holy Hindu festival at the Hindu Dharamshala, Larkana city, on Thursday evening.

He said while talking to Hindu community on the occasion, that PPP always respect and promotes the interfaith harmony, every citizen of Pakistan deserves equal rights to perform their religious rituals freely and frequently.

Bilawal said that minorities of Pakistan have played the key role for the development and prosperity of the country and fortifying the democracy.

He further said that PPP believes that minorities are assets of the country and blooming flower in the bouquet of Pakistan.

He also said that each community deserves the right to uphold their religion's traditions.

He further deemed the minority community a valuable asset and said that a harmonious inter-faith relation helps strengthen a nation's democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulates members of Hindu community on Diwali.

Earlier, he was received by Dr. Dharmapal Pohnwani, Noval Rai Katiyar, Harish Kumar, Dr. Saddam Chand, Ajit Kumar, Nanak Ram Bajaj, Dr. Wali Ram, Jai Gul and others.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Ramesh Lal, Gayan Chand Israni, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Dr. Lal Chand Akrani, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aajez Dhamrah, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Suhail Ahmed Siyal, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Iajaz Leghari, Ms. Kalpna Devi and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Minority Democracy Khursheed Ahmed Larkana Nasir Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of National Assembly of Guya ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of National Assembly of Guyana discuss parliamentary coope ..

14 minutes ago
 Step up climate change adaptation efforts or face ..

Step up climate change adaptation efforts or face consequences: UN report warns

2 minutes ago
 DPCC re-fixes wholesale, retail prices of commodit ..

DPCC re-fixes wholesale, retail prices of commodities

2 minutes ago
 Rape victim's statement in isolation enough for co ..

Rape victim's statement in isolation enough for conviction: Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
 Panagah's construction work reviewed

Panagah's construction work reviewed

5 minutes ago
 Over 1.8 mln people vaccinated against Covid-19 in ..

Over 1.8 mln people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.