Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attends Diwali function in Larkana

The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended a Diwali celebrations function on the eve of the holy Hindu festival at the Hindu Dharamshala, Larkana city, on Thursday evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended a Diwali celebrations function on the eve of the holy Hindu festival at the Hindu Dharamshala, Larkana city, on Thursday evening.

He said while talking to Hindu community on the occasion, that PPP always respect and promotes the interfaith harmony, every citizen of Pakistan deserves equal rights to perform their religious rituals freely and frequently.

Bilawal said that minorities of Pakistan have played the key role for the development and prosperity of the country and fortifying the democracy.

He further said that PPP believes that minorities are assets of the country and blooming flower in the bouquet of Pakistan.

He also said that each community deserves the right to uphold their religion's traditions.

He further deemed the minority community a valuable asset and said that a harmonious inter-faith relation helps strengthen a nation's democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulates members of Hindu community on Diwali.

Earlier, he was received by Dr. Dharmapal Pohnwani, Noval Rai Katiyar, Harish Kumar, Dr. Saddam Chand, Ajit Kumar, Nanak Ram Bajaj, Dr. Wali Ram, Jai Gul and others.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Ramesh Lal, Gayan Chand Israni, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Dr. Lal Chand Akrani, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aajez Dhamrah, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Suhail Ahmed Siyal, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Iajaz Leghari, Ms. Kalpna Devi and others were also present on the occasion.