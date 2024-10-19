Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Saturday.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall political situation of the country.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Pakistan People's Party leaders Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Murtaza Wahab were also present in the meeting.
