Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Pakistan People's Party leaders Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Murtaza Wahab were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Sherry Rehman Ishaq Dar Law Minister Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

17 minutes ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

20 minutes ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

31 minutes ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

14 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

14 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

14 hours ago
 Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

14 hours ago
 Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan