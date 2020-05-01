Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chairs party meeting through video link

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday presided over a consultative meeting of senoir party leaders through video link

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday presided over a consultative meeting of senoir party leaders through video link.

The meeting discussed in details the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandamic and the economic issues faced by the country in the wake of global contagious virus, said a press release.

Those participated in the meeting included Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Dr Nafisa Shah, Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Palwasha Khan alongwith Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister Information Nasir Hussain Shah.