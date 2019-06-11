Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns Hamza Shehbaz arrest by NAB

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday condemned the arrest of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

In a statement issued here by the party's secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that NAB was targeting only opposition as its Chairman had on record hinted that arrests of government members might result in downfall of the government.

He alleged that the government was victimizing the opposition to preempt the protests from the people against the weak economy, inflation, budget deficit and Dollar flight.