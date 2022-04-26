Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns Karachi terrorist attack

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a van at Karachi University, killing three Chinese faculty members and their Pakistani driver

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a van at Karachi University, killing three Chinese faculty members and their Pakistani driver.

The PPP chairman, in a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the attack.

"I am sure the Sindh Police will ferret out the terrorists and they will soon be in the clutches of law," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed that fool-proof measures should be taken to ensure security of the Chinese citizens in Pakistan.He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the attack.