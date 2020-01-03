UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condemns Mob Attack In Nankana Sahib

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday condemned mob attack in Nankana Sahib and demanded authorities concerned to restore peace in city without any delay.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, he said that providing protection to Sikh and other minority communities was the national responsibility and any misadventure in this regard would not be tolerated.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP believes in the safety and security of all the citizens of the country without any caste, creed and religious discrimination.

