Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday condemned the target killing of his party's Vice President Bajaur chapter Mian Gul Jan

"We strongly condemn the brutal target killing of party office-bearer and demand the government to hold an independent inquiry of the murder of Mian Gul Jan and bring the perpetrators to justice," he said in a tweet.

He expressed his sympathies with the family of Mian Gul Jan and also prayed for the departed soul. Bilawal while paying tribute to the deceased said he was the veteran party worker since Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's time.