Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condoles Death Of Dr Irshadullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles death of Dr Irshadullah

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Irshadullah Babar, brother of PPPP Secretary General Senator Farhatullah Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Irshadullah Babar, brother of PPPP Secretary General Senator Farhatullah Babar.

In a condolence message, Bilawal Bhutto expressed sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in heavenly abode and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

