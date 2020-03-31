UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condoles Death Of Javed Ur Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:56 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday condoled the death of Chairman Jang group Mir Javed ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday condoled the death of Chairman Jang group Mir Javed ur Rehman.

Bilawal Bhutto in a condolence message expressed his profound grief and sorrow with Mir Shakil ur Rehman and other family members, said a press release.

He appreciated the services of Mir Javed ur Rehman for journalism in the country and said that Javed ur Rehman was an advocate for freedom of expression.

Bilawal Bhutto prayed to Almighty Allah to grant peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

