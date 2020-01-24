Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has visited Wassan House Khairpur and condoled with Adviser to the CM Sindh Nawab Khan Wassan on the demise of his mother, said a handout here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has visited Wassan House Khairpur and condoled with Adviser to the CM Sindh Nawab Khan Wassan on the demise of his mother, said a handout here on Friday.

Ex- Home Minister Sindh, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, MPA Munawar Wassan, Fida Wassan and other local leadership of PPP Khairpur were present on the occasion.