Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles sad demises of Pakistanis abroad due to COVID-19

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday condoled with the families whose loved ones had lost their lives abroad due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday condoled with the families whose loved ones had lost their lives abroad due to COVID-19.

He urged the Foreign Office to contact the Pakistani families living abroad and resolve their issues, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Bilawal said Pakistani labour in large numbers were facing difficult time in the middle East and hoped that the Pakistani diplomatic mission there must be in touch with them and looking after these families.

He said Pakistanis had fought in the frontlines against the pandemic in Italy, France, Spain, United Kingdom and United States and made the Pakistani nation proud.

He paid rich tributes to the doctors and other medical staff of Pakistani origin for their valiant role in the fight against COVID-19.