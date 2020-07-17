UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condoles With Abbasi Family In Larkana

Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the residence of Abbasi family at Kot Durab Khan Abbasi in Muhallah Waleed, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of former Sindh Minister and Chief of Abbasi-Kalhora tribe Haji Munawwar Ali Abbasi, who died in a hospital of Karachi, few days back.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with former Senator Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi(Brother), MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbbasi and other members of his family.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Mayot LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

