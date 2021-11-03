Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Kichhi Family in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday evening visited the residence of Zawar Aijaz Kichhi in Muhallah Kichhi, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Zawar Khadim Hussain Kichhi, who died few days back

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday evening visited the residence of Zawar Aijaz Kichhi in Muhallah Kichhi, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Zawar Khadim Hussain Kichhi, who died few days back.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with the members of Kichhi family.

He also prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Liaquat Askani, Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Naseebaan Channa, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Farhat Semi Soomro, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Sakina Gaad and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.