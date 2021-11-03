UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condoles With Kichhi Family In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Kichhi Family in Larkana

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday evening visited the residence of Zawar Aijaz Kichhi in Muhallah Kichhi, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Zawar Khadim Hussain Kichhi, who died few days back

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday evening visited the residence of Zawar Aijaz Kichhi in Muhallah Kichhi, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Zawar Khadim Hussain Kichhi, who died few days back.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with the members of Kichhi family.

He also prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Liaquat Askani, Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Naseebaan Channa, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Farhat Semi Soomro, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Sakina Gaad and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Khursheed Ahmed Died Larkana Nasir Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Green groups decry COP26 'shambles' as observers l ..

Green groups decry COP26 'shambles' as observers locked out

1 second ago
 PFA discard 1,225kg spurious honey, raw material

PFA discard 1,225kg spurious honey, raw material

3 seconds ago
 'Bad Things' Could Happen on Korean Peninsula on R ..

'Bad Things' Could Happen on Korean Peninsula on Relatively Short Notice - Mille ..

5 seconds ago
 Least Developed Countries Voice Concern Over Progr ..

Least Developed Countries Voice Concern Over Progress at Glasgow Climate Summit

4 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces new board of direct ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces new board of directors for Dubai Financial Market

14 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Moonis Elahi vows to support in capacity ..

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi vows to support in capacity building of IRSA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.