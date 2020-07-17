Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Syed Family in Larkana

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening visited Abro House, in Murad Wahan Muhallah, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Wife of Nooruddin Abro, who died in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening visited Abro House, in Murad Wahan Muhallah, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Wife of Nooruddin Abro, who died in Larkana.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with Nooruddin Abro, Abdul Wahid Abro and other members of his family.

He also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

Later, Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening also visited Shahu Bhoaroo Muhallah, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Chairman Union Council of Larkana city Khamiso Khan Brohi who died in Larkana.

He condoled with Sajid Ali Brohi and other members of his family President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Mayot LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.