UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condoles With Syed Family In Larkana

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:13 AM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Syed Family in Larkana

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening visited Abro House, in Murad Wahan Muhallah, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Wife of Nooruddin Abro, who died in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening visited Abro House, in Murad Wahan Muhallah, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Wife of Nooruddin Abro, who died in Larkana.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with Nooruddin Abro, Abdul Wahid Abro and other members of his family.

He also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

Later, Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening also visited Shahu Bhoaroo Muhallah, Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Chairman Union Council of Larkana city Khamiso Khan Brohi who died in Larkana.

He condoled with Sajid Ali Brohi and other members of his family President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Mayot LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Died Wife Larkana God Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

44 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

1 hour ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.