Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congrats Saqi on being elected PBC vice chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday extended felicitations to the renowned democratic lawyer Abid Saqi on his unopposed election as vice chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

In a congratulation message, he said unopposed election of Abid Saqi shows that legal fraternity stands united for the rule of law and the Constitution, a press release said.

He said PPP has always fought shoulder to shoulder with the lawyers community in the past for the restoration of the Constitution and democracy and this unity would continue in the greater interest of the democracy and rights of the common people.