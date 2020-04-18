UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Contacts British High Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner in an effort to share information about the coronavirus pandemic, and especially about British-Pakistani victims of the virus

In a telephonic conversation on Saturday, the PPP Chairman said the Sindh government took swift action by closing down educational institutions and subsequently initiating a strict lockdown, after gauging the substantial threat.

He thanked the UK for DFID support to Pakistan in the fight against COVID19, and appreciated the High Commissioner's role in facilitating the return of overseas Pakistanis.

Dr Turner appreciated the timely efforts taken by the Sindh government,and both stressed the need for global cooperation and coordination,to save human lives from the deadly virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

