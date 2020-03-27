UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Directs To Ensure Fair Distribution Of Ration During Lockdown

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday directed the Sindh government to ensure fair distribution of ration among the poor during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday directed the Sindh government to ensure fair distribution of ration among the poor during lockdown.

During the meeting through video link with leaders of Larkana district, he said the government could not do everything alone, rather the philanthropists have to come forward to help the government care for people.

The meeting discussed the measures taken for the prevention of COVID-19 which was attended by Faryal Talpur, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Larkana Mayor Khair Mohammad Shaikh.

Bilawal Bhutto said he would not leave the people of Larkana alone at such a time and once again insisted on the need for a complete lockdown, saying that only the complete implementation of the lockdown could yield desired results.

He asked the Larkana administration to engage with local social influencers to spread the message of the importance of social distancing.

Commissioner Larkana Saleem Khuru, DIG Irfan Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Noman Siddique, Senior Superintendent of Police Masood Bangash, District Health Officer Dr Athar, Chairman District Council, Chandka Medical College, PPHI and IHS duty managers were also present.

He made inquiries regarding the prevention of the coronavirus in Larkana, at which the district administration officials briefed him and informed that four quarantine centers had been established in Larkana, where 83 people were quarantined.

According to the administration, seven cases of coronavirus had been reported in Larkana whilst they had tested more than 600 people who had returned from Iran and Arab countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamil Soomro said the social distance between farmers was being implemented in Larkana during the harvesting period.

Bilawal Bhutto directed the Larkana district administration to support local farmers so that food supply chain would not disrupt.

Sohail Anwar Siyal said all the directives of the PPP Chairman would be implemented in letter and spirit.

