Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Emphasizes Importance Of Broad Based Pakistan-US Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 11:35 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the importance of a broad-based and sustained engagement between Pakistan and the United States in his telephone call on Thursday with Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senator Graham invited the foreign minister to visit Washington DC for detailed interaction with the Senate members. The foreign minister accepted his invitation.

Exchanging views on various aspects of Pakistan-US relations, the foreign minister highlighted Pakistan's immense potential for US investors, especially in tech, energy and agriculture sectors.

Senator Graham endorsed the long-standing bilateral relationship between both the countries and assured the foreign minister of his continued support for enhancing the partnership, especially in the economic realm.

Senator Graham is the Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee and serves on Senate Appropriations, Judiciary, and Environment and Public Works committees.

