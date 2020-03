Bilawal Bhutto Zardari enquires after jouurnalist Saeed Azhar at Services Hospital

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari enquired after senior journalist and columnist Saeed Azhar at the Services Hospital here on Thursday

He prayed for the early recovery of the journalist and appreciated his contribution for democracy. PPPPunjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira accompanied him.