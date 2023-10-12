Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Expresses Grief Over Tragic Accident Near Babraloi Bypass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over tragic accident near Babraloi bypass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) PPP Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the tragic accident near the Sukkur Babraloi Bypass involving a bus and van.

The accident has resulted in the loss of 12 precious lives, causing deep distress and sadness.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement conveyed his deep sympathy for the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.

He emphasized that he shares in the grief of those families who are now in mourning due to the tragic loss of their dear ones. "In the wake of this incident, I stand in solidarity with the grieving families who have lost their loved ones," said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his prayers for the swift recovery and well-being of the injured in this accident, wishing them a speedy and complete recovery.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Sukkur Van Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

16 seconds ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

2 minutes ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

53 minutes ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

2 hours ago
Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan