Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over tragic accident near Babraloi bypass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) PPP Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the tragic accident near the Sukkur Babraloi Bypass involving a bus and van.

The accident has resulted in the loss of 12 precious lives, causing deep distress and sadness.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement conveyed his deep sympathy for the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.

He emphasized that he shares in the grief of those families who are now in mourning due to the tragic loss of their dear ones. "In the wake of this incident, I stand in solidarity with the grieving families who have lost their loved ones," said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his prayers for the swift recovery and well-being of the injured in this accident, wishing them a speedy and complete recovery.