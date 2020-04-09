Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses sorrow over death of renowned journalist Saeed Azhar

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned journalist and columnist Mohammad Saeed Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned journalist and columnist Mohammad Saeed Azhar.

In a condolence message, he paid tribute to late Azhar, saying that he was an intrepid journalist, vibrant and passionate opinion columnist, advocate for democracy and a credit to the country.

"The journey of the now departed Mohammad Saeed Azhar brings to an end forty years of fearless and honest journalism," Bilawal commented.

The academic and journalistic services rendered by Saeed Azhar would never be forgotten and his memory would always live in our hearts, he added.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty bestow patience to those mourning the loss of a great man.