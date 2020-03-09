UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Extends Felicitations To Hindu Community

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:23 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extends felicitations to Hindu community

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the Hindu community especially in Pakistan as well as around the world on the occasion of Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the Hindu community especially in Pakistan as well as around the world on the occasion of Holi.

In his message, he said the festival of colours was a symbol of sharing joys, unity and peace, adding the 1973 Constitution guarantees complete freedom to all the minorities and awards them equal rights as the citizen of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto appreciated the role of minorities in nation building and assured that PPP, being the party of all Pakistanis, would continue to empower and protect the weaker segments of the society.

He asked those celebrating Holi to pray for peace and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

39 minutes ago

All set in AJK to observe 32nd death anniversary o ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

54 minutes ago

Social media helps disabled man get wheelchair fro ..

1 minute ago

No patient of corona virus in Bahawalpur Division: ..

1 minute ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds gov ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.