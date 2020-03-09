Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extends felicitations to Hindu community

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the Hindu community especially in Pakistan as well as around the world on the occasion of Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the Hindu community especially in Pakistan as well as around the world on the occasion of Holi.

In his message, he said the festival of colours was a symbol of sharing joys, unity and peace, adding the 1973 Constitution guarantees complete freedom to all the minorities and awards them equal rights as the citizen of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto appreciated the role of minorities in nation building and assured that PPP, being the party of all Pakistanis, would continue to empower and protect the weaker segments of the society.

He asked those celebrating Holi to pray for peace and prosperity of the country.