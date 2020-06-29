Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for levying more taxes on wealthy

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday called for imposing more taxes on rich people instead of presenting a tax-free budget for socioeconomic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday called for imposing more taxes on rich people instead of presenting a tax-free budget for socioeconomic development of the country.

Addressing in the National Assembly here, the PPP chairman criticized the government for increasing petroleum products' prices saying that only poor would be affected by the decision.

He said the already high inflation would get boost due to increase in petroleum prices therefore the decision must be reverted.

With respect to making public the report about issuing bogus licenses to pilots, Bilawal said he did not support fake degrees but the issue could have been handled in such a way that Pakistan's negative image across the globe could have been avoided.

He also criticized the aviation authorities for putting all responsibility of plane crash in Karachi on the deceased pilots saying it was unjustified as they were not alive to response the allegations.

He also rejected the allegation of political appointments in PIA.

Bilawal also condemned terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange and said that due to unemployment, issues of law and order were emerging again in the city.

Meanwhile Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar said following the Supreme Court's orders, the government was already working on checking the credentials of postings done in the Pakistan International Airlines since 2010 even before the plane crash.

He said the findings of the report showed that majority postings were out of merit and political based during the period 2010 to 2018.

"If Pakistan's bad name is spreading abroad it is due to previous governments who appointed 648 employees in PIA that were holding fake degrees and fake licenses and out of them 16 employees were part of cabin crew," he added.

He said that the Federal cabinet would cancel all such appointments and in the first phase, case of 40 such employees would be presented in the cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar clarified that the increase in petroleum prices was due to increase in prices of crude oil in the international market.

"The oil prices in the international market doubled to over $40 per barrel during previous one and half month," he said adding the government had not imposed any new tax on the petroleum products.

He said 17 percent sales tax and Rs30 per liter petroleum levy was a continuation of the PML-N government.

He recalled that during previous regime, the PML-N government had raised the petrol price by Rs35 in a single month.

He said that the PTI had dispelled two big mafias (PML-N and PPP) out of government in 2018 and now the PTI government was working against all mafias including oil, sugar, and others.

He said the agriculture sector was backbone of the country's economy and the government was also working on drastic reforms in the sector as it believed that without this sector the country could not develop.

He said in the finance bill 2020-21, some positive amendments were being made in electrical vehicle policy and mobile manufacturing policy.

He termed the budget 2020-21 as a rare in which a huge relief package was offered to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and health sectors.

He said in this budget, first time in history, the major portion of federal public sector development programme (PSDP) was allocated for Balochistan province while Sindh was the second most share holder of PSDP.