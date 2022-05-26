UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari For Tapping Vast Scope In Pak-Iran Trade, Economic Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for tapping vast scope in Pak-Iran trade, economic cooperation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday emphasized that Pakistan and Iran should tap the existing vast scope in bilateral trade and economic cooperation through various institutional mechanisms and innovative ways to identify new sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday emphasized that Pakistan and Iran should tap the existing vast scope in bilateral trade and economic cooperation through various institutional mechanisms and innovative ways to identify new sectors.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to strengthen Pak-Iran fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest.

He underscored the importance of the earliest completion of border markets to improve livelihood in the border region.

The foreign minister appreciated Iran's steadfast support for the Kashmir cause, especially at the Supreme Leader's level.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also thanked Foreign Minister Abdollahian for sending an Iranian aircraft to Pakistan, which helped in extinguishing the forest fire in Balochistan.

In the context of the situation in Afghanistan, he noted that as neighbours, Pakistan and Iran had been closely coordinating.

He underlined that sustained engagement between the international community and the Interim Afghan government was critical to advance shared objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Abdollahian extended an invitation to the foreign minister to undertake a visit to Iran.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Fire Balochistan World Iran Visit Border Market All Government

Recent Stories

Sale of English Football Club Chelsea to US Busine ..

Sale of English Football Club Chelsea to US Businessman Todd Boehly's Group Fina ..

3 minutes ago
 1st international conference on emerging trends of ..

1st international conference on emerging trends of Physics concludes

4 minutes ago
 US Seeks to Work Together With China to Address Ir ..

US Seeks to Work Together With China to Address Iran, N. Korea Nuclear Programs ..

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Macron Discuss Finland, Sweden's Accessio ..

Erdogan, Macron Discuss Finland, Sweden's Accession to NATO

4 minutes ago
 Mango should be harvested at sweetness level 8-10 ..

Mango should be harvested at sweetness level 8-10 Brix: Experts

17 minutes ago
 Six Pakistani peacekeepers among 117 honoured with ..

Six Pakistani peacekeepers among 117 honoured with UN medals posthumously

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.