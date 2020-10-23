Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said polio-free Pakistan was the dream of his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and urged the people to work with dedication to transform this dream into reality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said polio-free Pakistan was the dream of his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and urged the people to work with dedication to transform this dream into reality.

In his message on the eve of World Polio Day, he said the crippling disease has no cure and it can only be prevented by the vaccination drive being held worldwide.

"African region has now been declared polio-free but few cases are still being reported from Pakistan and Afghanistan," he added.

Bilawal said Benazir Bhutto launched the polio vaccination in Pakistan with the support of international organizations.

He appreciated the health officials and polio teams, especially the lady health workers, who have been fighting the virus with dedication for three decades and hoped that with the collective efforts, the polio virus will be eradicated from the country very soon.