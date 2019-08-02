(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a five member fact finding committee to ascertain the role of party's senators in the voting on no confidence motion in the senate against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.The committee will be comprised of Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Saeed Ghani, Sabir Baloch and Farhatullah Babar.The committee may also co-opt other members if necessary.

The fact finding committee will also make recommendations about the resignations already submitted by party senators to Chairman PPP.In a statement Farhatullah Babar said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had expressed deep disappointment with the horse trading in the Senate on Thursday and decided to try to get to the bottom of it, expose those who played a dirty role, find out why the joint opposition was unable to remove Mr Sanjrani despite being in majority and to punish any party senator if found guilty of defection and violating party discipline.

The decision to move no confidence against Chairman senate was taken unanimously at the June 26 multi party conference in Islamabad. The members of fact finding committee are drawn from all provinces. The Party hopes that other opposition parties will also investigate the matter with respect to their senators.